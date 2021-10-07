Zacks: Analysts Expect Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Will Post Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Brokerages expect Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Walmart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.42. Walmart posted earnings per share of $1.34 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Walmart will report full year earnings of $6.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.71. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.84.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total transaction of $1,370,866.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 578,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.84, for a total value of $86,736,232.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock worth $1,213,033,182. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth $40,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 70.1% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 40.0% in the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth $52,000. 30.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,454,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,212,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.57.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

