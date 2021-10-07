Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) will announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.88. Archer-Daniels-Midland posted earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will report full-year earnings of $4.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $4.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $4.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Archer-Daniels-Midland.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on ADM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.27.

NYSE:ADM traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.27. The company had a trading volume of 35,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,570,108. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $69.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano acquired 16,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at $28,817,002.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 152.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 130,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,436,000 after acquiring an additional 78,724 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 162.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 422,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,085,000 after acquiring an additional 261,251 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.6% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 40,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

