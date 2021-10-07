Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.89 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) to post sales of $1.89 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $2.15 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply reported sales of $2.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full year sales of $6.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.57 billion to $6.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.67 billion to $7.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Beacon Roofing Supply.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 20.79% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BECN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.15.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 108,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.53 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,349.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julian Francis bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.90 per share, with a total value of $244,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 93,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 57,557 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 108,928.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 15,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,343,000.

Shares of BECN stock opened at $48.38 on Thursday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a fifty-two week low of $30.49 and a fifty-two week high of $60.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.13 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.52.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.