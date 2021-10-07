Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) to Post $0.02 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) to report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Coty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.00. Coty posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 81.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Coty will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Coty.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. The company’s revenue was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS.

COTY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Coty in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

COTY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.12. The company had a trading volume of 115,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,294,721. Coty has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 2.51.

In related news, major shareholder Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 50,000,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Coty in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Coty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Coty by 509.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Coty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 30.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coty Company Profile

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

