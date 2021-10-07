Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) to Announce -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) will report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for EZCORP’s earnings. EZCORP posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 142.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, December 13th.

On average, analysts expect that EZCORP will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.56 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover EZCORP.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $174.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.08 million. EZCORP had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 2.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on EZCORP in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 43,726 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,326 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 814,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 60,184 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 361,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 163.0% during the 2nd quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 114,017 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 70,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 25,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EZCORP stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.73. 848,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,504. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.32 million, a P/E ratio of -26.66 and a beta of 1.53. EZCORP has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $8.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It operates its business through following segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, Lana, and Other International. The U.S. Pawn includes its EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in United States. The Latin America Pawn consist of Empeno Facil & other branded pawn operations in Mexico and GuatePrenda & MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Peru.

