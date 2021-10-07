Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) to Post $0.23 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Five9’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Five9 posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Five9 will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.09. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Five9.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FIVN shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.77.

Five9 stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $148.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,364,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,286. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.76. Five9 has a 12 month low of $130.32 and a 12 month high of $211.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80.

In other news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.05, for a total value of $193,448.25. Following the transaction, the president now owns 94,861 shares in the company, valued at $15,751,669.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.75, for a total transaction of $2,334,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,954,098.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,582 shares of company stock worth $8,923,933 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Five9 by 36.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Five9 during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Five9 by 454.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Tobam lifted its position in Five9 by 150.0% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Five9 during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five9 (FIVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.