Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $116.94 Million

Equities analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) will post sales of $116.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $117.13 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $116.70 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean posted sales of $87.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full year sales of $488.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $483.40 million to $492.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $491.99 million, with estimates ranging from $476.70 million to $500.88 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $117.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.73 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 7.61%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HCCI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.83.

Heritage-Crystal Clean stock opened at $29.10 on Thursday. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 52 week low of $13.97 and a 52 week high of $34.91. The company has a market capitalization of $704.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.99.

In other Heritage-Crystal Clean news, Director Carmine Falcone sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $112,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 854,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,188,000 after purchasing an additional 44,707 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the second quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 4.7% in the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 167,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,520 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 43.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 8,022 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

