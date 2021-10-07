Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.17 Billion

Brokerages expect Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) to post sales of $5.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Macy’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.12 billion and the highest is $5.24 billion. Macy’s posted sales of $3.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full year sales of $23.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.69 billion to $23.95 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $23.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.31 billion to $23.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Macy’s.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The company’s revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.81) EPS.

M has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.10.

In other Macy’s news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,464,408.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $40,511.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,871 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $878,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,970,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,245,000 after buying an additional 412,718 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Macy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,277,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Macy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,940,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $22.56. 27,008,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,249,686. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.11. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $25.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 19th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently -27.15%.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Macy’s (M)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.