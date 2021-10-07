Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) will report earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tenneco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the lowest is ($0.11). Tenneco posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $3.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tenneco.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 233.09% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion.

Several research firms have recently commented on TEN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Tenneco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Tenneco from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.80.

NYSE TEN traded down $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $14.16. 619,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,280,744. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.30 and a 200 day moving average of $15.24. Tenneco has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.68.

In other news, Director Jane L. Warner bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.80 per share, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,107.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEN. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 30.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

About Tenneco

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

