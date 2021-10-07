Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) to Announce $0.30 EPS

Brokerages expect that Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.37. Travelzoo posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Travelzoo.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The information services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $19.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 2,075.95%.

TZOO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Travelzoo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelzoo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

NASDAQ TZOO opened at $11.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $129.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 555.00 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.25 and a 200-day moving average of $14.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. Travelzoo has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $19.83.

In other Travelzoo news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 81,973 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $1,168,115.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,555.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 239,114 shares of company stock valued at $3,167,120. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Travelzoo by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 92,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 13,795 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the first quarter worth $209,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 34.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 27.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 234,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 49,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. 31.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

