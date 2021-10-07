Zacks: Brokerages Expect Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) will announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Albany International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.61. Albany International reported earnings of $0.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Albany International will report full year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Albany International.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $234.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.80 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 12.96%.

Several research analysts recently commented on AIN shares. Truist started coverage on Albany International in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Albany International in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America upgraded Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.50 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

AIN traded down $0.75 on Monday, hitting $79.68. The company had a trading volume of 81,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,985. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.43. Albany International has a 12-month low of $48.57 and a 12-month high of $93.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

In related news, Director Christine L. Standish sold 1,566,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $119,017,944.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,804.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albany International during the second quarter worth $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albany International during the second quarter worth $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albany International during the second quarter worth $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Albany International by 29.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Albany International by 28.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

