Zacks: Brokerages Expect Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) to Post $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.59. Comstock Resources reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 683.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $2.91. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Comstock Resources.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 31.52% and a positive return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $343.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.05 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist upped their target price on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,945,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,584,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252,873 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the second quarter valued at about $14,290,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 47.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,408,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,964,000 after buying an additional 1,737,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 209.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,480,829 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRK remained flat at $$10.53 during trading hours on Friday. 124,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,975,198. Comstock Resources has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $11.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

