Zacks: Brokerages Expect Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) to Announce $1.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) will report earnings of $1.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.93. Renewable Energy Group posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 88.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full year earnings of $4.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $4.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Renewable Energy Group.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $816.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.95 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 12.32%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.10 price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.86.

In other news, SVP Chad Stone sold 9,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $581,699.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 130,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,207,155.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cynthia J. Warner bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.94 per share, with a total value of $74,910.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,381,384.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $326,430 and have sold 23,536 shares valued at $1,325,933. Corporate insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $748,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 132,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 2,860.8% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 85,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 82,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REGI traded up $2.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.41. 15,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,668. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.67. Renewable Energy Group has a 1 year low of $45.06 and a 1 year high of $117.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 5.24.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renewable Energy Group (REGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.