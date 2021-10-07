Zacks: Brokerages Expect RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) to Announce $0.01 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for RPC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.02. RPC reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that RPC will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.01). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for RPC.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

In related news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 125,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $528,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 150,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $651,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 817,525 shares of company stock valued at $3,338,948. Company insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of RPC by 30.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 12,440 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in RPC by 310.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 196,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 148,418 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in RPC by 12.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 340,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 38,999 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in RPC in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in RPC by 493.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after acquiring an additional 715,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

RPC stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.06. 7,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,821. RPC has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $7.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.44 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.82.

About RPC

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

