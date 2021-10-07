Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the highest is $0.28. Sol-Gel Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 102.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.20). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sol-Gel Technologies.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sol-Gel Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sol-Gel Technologies stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Sol-Gel Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLGL traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.48. 11,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,062. The company has a market capitalization of $193.30 million, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.03. Sol-Gel Technologies has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $16.69.

Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN, and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

