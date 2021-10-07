Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) to Sell

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. is an immunotherapy company which specializes in cell process optimization, development and manufacturing. Its product candidate consists of NBS20, a targeted cancer immunotherapy product for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; NBS10, an ischemic repair product to preserve heart muscle function following an acute myocardial infarction and NBS03D, an immune modulation product for the treatment of diabetes which are in different clinical trials. Caladrius Biosciences, Inc., formerly known as NeoStem, Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

Get Caladrius Biosciences alerts:

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Caladrius Biosciences stock opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. Caladrius Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $4.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $68.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.04.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts expect that Caladrius Biosciences will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Caladrius Biosciences by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,460,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 414,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Caladrius Biosciences by 199.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 40,958 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Caladrius Biosciences by 583.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 271,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 3,340.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,037,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development of cell therapies for select cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, CLBS16 and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caladrius Biosciences (CLBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Caladrius Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caladrius Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.