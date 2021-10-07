Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) to Hold

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. is the manufacturer of exterior building products primarily in North America. The company manufactures windows, vinyl siding, insulated metal panels, metal roofing and wall systems and metal accessories. Cornerstone Building Brands Inc., formerly known as NCI Building Systems Inc., is headquartered in Cary, North Carolina. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CNR. TD Securities raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Cornerstone Building Brands from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

Shares of NYSE CNR opened at $14.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $19.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.10 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.97.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 30.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cornerstone Building Brands will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James S. Metcalf purchased 50,000 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.75 per share, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George L. Ball acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.65 per share, with a total value of $366,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 399,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,848,411.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNR. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 3,154.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands during the second quarter valued at $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

