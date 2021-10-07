Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) to Hold

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DELTA APPAREL is a vertical manufacturer of knitwear products for the entire family. Our company purchases cotton direct from the field and through a stringently controlled process produces finished apparel for the domestic and international market place. The products we manufacture are sold under our brands of Delta Pro-Weight, Delta Magnum Weight, Healthknit and Quail Hollow Sportswear. In addition, Delta Apparel, Inc. also produces finished products for America’s leading retailers, corporate industry programs and sports licensed apparel marketers. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Delta Apparel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

NYSEAMERICAN:DLA traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.10. The stock had a trading volume of 17,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,914. Delta Apparel has a 1-year low of $14.28 and a 1-year high of $35.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.02 million, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.79.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.22. Delta Apparel had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $118.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Delta Apparel will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Delta Apparel by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,565 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 11,325 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Delta Apparel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $833,000. Western Standard LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Apparel by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 211,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 35,948 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Apparel by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Delta Apparel by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 277,011 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 59,608 shares during the last quarter. 57.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Delta Apparel

Delta Apparel, Inc engages in the design, merchandise, and marketing of lifestyle branded active wear apparel and headwear. It operates through the segments Delta Group and Salt Life Group segments. The Delta Group segment comprises of the business units DTG2Go, Delta Activewear, and Soffe, which are primarily focused on core activewear styles.

