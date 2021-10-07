Zacks Investment Research Downgrades iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) to Sell

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iRhythm Technologies, Inc. is a digital healthcare company. It focuses on the provision of ambulatory electrocardiogram, monitoring for patients at risk for arrhythmias primarily in the United States. The company offers ZIO Service, a platform which provides wearable biosensor with cloud-based data analytics that distill data from heartbeats into clinically actionable information. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.92.

Shares of IRTC traded up $2.16 on Wednesday, hitting $61.51. 203,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,049. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -30.15 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.20. iRhythm Technologies has a one year low of $41.66 and a one year high of $286.19.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.95 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRTC. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $120,316,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 952,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,327,000 after buying an additional 364,754 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,312,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 498,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,175,000 after buying an additional 285,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,409,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,505,000 after buying an additional 269,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

