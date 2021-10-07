Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) to Hold

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Recro Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops non-opioid therapeutics for the treatment of pain in the post-operative setting. The company is developing intranasal formulation of Dexmedetomidine (Dex) for the treatment of post-operative pain and cancer breakthrough pain; sublingual formulation of Dex for the treatment of chronic pain; and Fadolmidine (Fado), a product candidate to treat post-operative pain and neuropathic pain. Recro Pharma, Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Shares of NASDAQ REPH opened at $1.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.81, a current ratio of 14.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.37. Recro Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $5.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.16.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.02 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Recro Pharma will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REPH. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 991.0% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 4,269,081 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877,777 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recro Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,383,000. Athyrium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Recro Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,145,000. Samjo Capital LLC grew its position in Recro Pharma by 287.5% in the second quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 2,170,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after buying an additional 1,610,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Recro Pharma by 208.9% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,912,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after buying an additional 1,293,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

About Recro Pharma

Recro Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). The firm offers integrated solutions for formulation, analytical services, regulatory support, manufacturing and packaging of both commercial and development stage oral solid dose drug products.

