Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) to Hold

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. Its main subsidiary is Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company. The company provides banking, trust, investment management, private banking, and brokerage services. It operates in and around Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Shares of NASDAQ SYBT traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.54. The company had a trading volume of 490 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,219. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.04 and its 200-day moving average is $51.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.81. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 52 week low of $36.14 and a 52 week high of $62.25.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $57.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.40 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 27.71%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director Donna L. Heitzman bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,410 shares in the company, valued at $273,746. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Philip Poindexter sold 3,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $192,483.39. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 35,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,946.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,297 shares of company stock worth $1,257,008. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,111,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,776,000 after purchasing an additional 236,275 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 50,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 9,511 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,720,000 after purchasing an additional 28,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 893,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,634,000 after buying an additional 88,615 shares during the period. 48.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

