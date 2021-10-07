Zacks Investment Research Lowers Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BASF is the world’s leading chemical company: The Chemical Company. Its portfolio ranges from chemicals, plastics, performance products and agricultural products to oil and gas. As a reliable partner BASF creates chemistry to help its customers in virtually all industries to be more successful. With its high-value products and intelligent solutions, BASF plays an important role in finding answers to global challenges such as climate protection, energy efficiency, nutrition and mobility. “

BASFY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.29 price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target (down from €74.00 ($87.06)) on shares of Basf in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.57.

OTCMKTS BASFY opened at $18.05 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $66.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.34. Basf has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $21.77.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Basf had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $23.80 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Basf will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.

