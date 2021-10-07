Zacks Investment Research Lowers ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ExlService Holdings, Inc. is a leading operations management and analytics company that designs and enables agile, customer-centric operating models to help clients improve their revenue growth and profitability. ExlService Holdings delivery model provides market-leading business outcomes using EXL’s proprietary Business EXLerator Framework, cutting-edge analytics, digital transformation and domain expertise. At EXL, look deeper to help companies improve global operations, enhance data-driven insights, increase customer satisfaction, and manage risk and compliance. EXL serves the insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics industries. “

Get ExlService alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ExlService presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.50.

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $124.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. ExlService has a 1 year low of $67.15 and a 1 year high of $128.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.43.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.29. ExlService had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $275.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.67 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ExlService will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 2,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $327,595.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $108.79 per share, with a total value of $271,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,415,897.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in ExlService by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 639,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,935,000 after buying an additional 384,895 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ExlService by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,405,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,653,000 after buying an additional 266,227 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in ExlService by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 270,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,703,000 after buying an additional 99,982 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ExlService in the 1st quarter worth $8,470,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in ExlService by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 119,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,782,000 after buying an additional 89,688 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ExlService (EXLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.