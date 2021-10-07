Zacks Investment Research Lowers KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) to Sell

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KAR Auction Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a used vehicle and salvage auto auction company in North America. The company operates in three segments: ADESA, IAAI, and AFC. The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to commercial fleet operators, financial institutions, rental car companies, used vehicle dealers, vehicle manufacturers and their captive finance companies, and franchised and independent used vehicle dealers. This segment also provides value-added ancillary services, such as inspections, storage, transportation, reconditioning and titling, and other administrative services. The IAAI segment offers salvage vehicle auctions and related services. The AFC segment offers short-term and inventory-secured financing, known as floorplan financing, to independent used vehicle dealers. KAR Auction Services, Inc. is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana. “

NYSE:KAR opened at $15.51 on Wednesday. KAR Auction Services has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $20.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average of $16.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.75 million. As a group, analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in KAR Auction Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,786,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in KAR Auction Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,094,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in KAR Auction Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $431,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in KAR Auction Services by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in KAR Auction Services by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 848,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,727,000 after purchasing an additional 330,602 shares during the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

