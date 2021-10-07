Zacks Investment Research Lowers TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) to Sell

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on directly originating, acquiring and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is headquartered in SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a report on Sunday, September 19th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TPG RE Finance Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

NYSE TRTX traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,185. The company has a quick ratio of 362.16, a current ratio of 362.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.71. The company has a market cap of $982.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.96. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $14.55.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. TPG RE Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 44.06%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TPG RE Finance Trust will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TPG RE Finance Trust news, major shareholder China Investment Corp sold 1,000,000 shares of TPG RE Finance Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $12,330,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,032,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,566,000 after buying an additional 314,387 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 395,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after purchasing an additional 23,133 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 221,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 46,440 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

