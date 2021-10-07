Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) to “Buy”

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $76.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.00% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Kilroy Realty Corporation, a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P Midcap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast’s premier landlords. The Company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies. “

KRC has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.73.

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock opened at $68.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. Kilroy Realty has a 12 month low of $45.28 and a 12 month high of $74.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.19.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 71.92%. Analysts predict that Kilroy Realty will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KRC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,058,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,118,344,000 after acquiring an additional 147,267 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 18.5% during the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 6,378,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,219,000 after acquiring an additional 994,078 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 65.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,091,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407,752 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 15.3% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,679,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,329,000 after acquiring an additional 755,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,950,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,213,000 after acquiring an additional 207,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

