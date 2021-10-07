Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) to Buy

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.23% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Kontoor Brands Inc. is an apparel company. It designs, manufactures and distributes products. The company’s brand consists of Wrangler(R), Lee(R) and Rock & Republic(R). Kontoor Brands Inc. is based in Greensboro, United States. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.57.

Shares of KTB stock opened at $47.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.30. Kontoor Brands has a 52 week low of $26.60 and a 52 week high of $69.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.62 and a 200-day moving average of $57.50.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The company had revenue of $490.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.10 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 257.55%. Analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $335,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 256,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,466,000 after acquiring an additional 41,095 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 1,358.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 170,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,646,000 after acquiring an additional 159,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,267,000. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

