Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) to Buy

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.06% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Maxar Technologies Inc. provides space technology solutions. The company engages in developing and sustaining the infrastructure and delivering the information, services, systems of space for commercial and government markets. It offers vertically integrated capabilities and expertise including satellites, Earth imagery, robotics, geospatial data and analytics. The company’s portfolio of commercial space brands includes MDA, SSL, DigitalGlobe and Radiant Solutions. Maxar Technologies Inc. is based in Westminster, United States. “

MAXR has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Maxar Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.27.

NYSE MAXR opened at $27.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.87. Maxar Technologies has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $58.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,742.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Walter S. Scott acquired 1,793 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.89 per share, for a total transaction of $51,799.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rempart Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 475,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 148,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 22,681 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 735,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 194.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 536,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,404,000 after purchasing an additional 354,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 96,320.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 19,264 shares in the last quarter.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

