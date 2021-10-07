Zacks Investment Research Upgrades NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $25.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NMI Holdings is well-poised for growth on new primary insurance written, direct primary insurance in force and a better risk-based capital ratio. Its mortgage insurance portfolio is expected to create a strong foundation for future earnings. The mortgage insurer should continue to benefit from a strong mortgage origination market and increased private mortgage insurance penetration rates. The company has a comprehensive reinsurance program in place on nearly entirety of in-force portfolio. NMI Holdings boasts a strong capital position. The company aims to generate solid mid-teens returns for its shareholders. Its shares have outperformed its industry in the past year. However, NMI Holdings expects to face significant increase in default population and thus anticipates incurring additional claims expense as well as increasing loss reserves.”

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of NMI in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. BTIG Research restated a buy rating on shares of NMI in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $22.54 on Monday. NMI has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $26.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $120.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.61 million. NMI had a net margin of 43.40% and a return on equity of 14.69%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NMI will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NMI during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 1,657.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NMI during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of NMI during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

