Zenfuse (ZEFU) Market Cap Tops $4.44 Million

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 6th. Zenfuse has a total market cap of $4.44 million and $368,532.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zenfuse has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar. One Zenfuse coin can currently be purchased for $0.0713 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zenfuse alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00047890 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.98 or 0.00232138 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.44 or 0.00102370 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Zenfuse Coin Profile

Zenfuse is a coin. It launched on October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,280,250 coins. The official website for Zenfuse is zenfuse.io . The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse . Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Buying and Selling Zenfuse

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenfuse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zenfuse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zenfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zenfuse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.