Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) CEO Sells $1,777,577.67 in Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 26,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $1,777,577.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ZNTL opened at $67.58 on Thursday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.43 and a 1 year high of $74.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.65 and a 200-day moving average of $55.17.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.21). On average, research analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ZNTL shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 254.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

