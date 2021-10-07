Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Bought by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 13,320.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,684 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter valued at $58,780,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14,173.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 774,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,534,000 after acquiring an additional 768,602 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,468,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,644,000 after acquiring an additional 479,771 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 90.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,487,000 after acquiring an additional 401,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 271.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 528,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,054,000 after acquiring an additional 386,271 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $62.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $29.83 and a one year high of $64.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.65.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.42 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. B. Riley raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.24.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.