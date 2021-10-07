Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Receives $200.60 Average PT from Analysts

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $200.60.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of ZTS traded up $4.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $200.51. 28,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,795,093. Zoetis has a twelve month low of $141.41 and a twelve month high of $210.10. The stock has a market cap of $95.03 billion, a PE ratio of 50.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total value of $300,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,144.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $265,853.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,815 shares of company stock valued at $10,850,755 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 1,069.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Zoetis by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

