ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) Short Interest Down 27.3% in September

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,400 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the August 31st total of 95,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 572,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 1.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZW Data Action Technologies stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,117,795. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $40.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.35. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $6.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.77.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The business services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.55 million for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 31.94%.

ZW Data Action Technologies, Inc engages in providing advertising, precision marketing, online to offline sales channel expansion and the related data services to small and medium enterprises. Its services include precision marketing, data analysis, member point’s management and other value added services.

