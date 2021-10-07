Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,850,000 shares, a growth of 37.0% from the August 31st total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 440,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $74.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zymeworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.13.

In other Zymeworks news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $136,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,508,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in Zymeworks by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Zymeworks during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Zymeworks during the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. 77.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ZYME opened at $28.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.37. Zymeworks has a 12 month low of $24.82 and a 12 month high of $59.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.26). Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 57.78% and a negative net margin of 1,073.23%. The company had revenue of $1.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zymeworks will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

