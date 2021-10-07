Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Shares Down 6.2%

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)’s stock price dropped 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.00 and last traded at $27.00. Approximately 20,536 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 478,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.77.

ZYME has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zymeworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zymeworks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.11.

The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.37.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 57.78% and a negative net margin of 1,073.23%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zymeworks Inc. will post -4.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $136,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,125 shares in the company, valued at $9,508,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Zymeworks by 3.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Zymeworks by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Zymeworks by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,291,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,365,000 after purchasing an additional 459,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

