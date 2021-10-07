Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Receives $10.56 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.56.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZYNE. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 13th.
ZYNE traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.07. 853,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,853,243. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.29 and its 200 day moving average is $4.63. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $9.00.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZYNE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 2,745.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 13,729 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.
About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers Zygel product, which formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.
