Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Receives $10.56 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.56.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZYNE. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

ZYNE traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.07. 853,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,853,243. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.29 and its 200 day moving average is $4.63. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $9.00.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts anticipate that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZYNE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 2,745.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 13,729 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers Zygel product, which formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

