$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) will announce $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BRF’s earnings. BRF posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that BRF will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BRF.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. BRF had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BRFS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.10 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRF currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

Shares of NYSE:BRFS opened at $4.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.61 and its 200-day moving average is $4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.30. BRF has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $6.07.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRFS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BRF by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,999,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,904 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of BRF in the 1st quarter worth about $11,031,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BRF by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,571,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,964 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of BRF by 1,919.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,884,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,918 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BRF by 230.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,484,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,343 shares during the period. 8.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

