$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) to announce $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Stevanato Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stevanato Group will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Stevanato Group.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $245.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.72 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $28.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.64.

Shares of STVN stock opened at $24.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.45. Stevanato Group has a 52 week low of $16.61 and a 52 week high of $29.18.

Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

