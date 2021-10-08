$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) to announce $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Stevanato Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stevanato Group will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Stevanato Group.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $245.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.72 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $28.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.64.

Shares of STVN stock opened at $24.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.45. Stevanato Group has a 52 week low of $16.61 and a 52 week high of $29.18.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

Earnings History and Estimates for Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN)

