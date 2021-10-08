-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) will report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Caladrius Biosciences’ earnings. Caladrius Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caladrius Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.55). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.34). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Caladrius Biosciences.

Get Caladrius Biosciences alerts:

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05.

CLBS has been the topic of several research reports. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caladrius Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Caladrius Biosciences stock opened at $1.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average is $1.46. Caladrius Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $4.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLBS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Caladrius Biosciences by 3,340.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,037,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,808 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 583.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 271,615 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 398.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 68,627 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,460,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 414,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 40,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development of cell therapies for select cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, CLBS16 and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caladrius Biosciences (CLBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Caladrius Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caladrius Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.