$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) to report $0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.09. Ruth’s Hospitality Group reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 425%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.13. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $110.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.64 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $31.00 to $26.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Piper Sandler raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, CL King raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUTH. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 16.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the first quarter valued at about $435,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the second quarter valued at about $564,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the first quarter worth about $666,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

RUTH stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.25. 5,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,750. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.51. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $28.73. The company has a market cap of $670.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

