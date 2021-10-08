-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). IRIDEX reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.25). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.15). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for IRIDEX.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 25.31% and a negative net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $13.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised IRIDEX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of IRIX opened at $7.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.61 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.24 and a 200-day moving average of $7.30. IRIDEX has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $9.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in IRIDEX by 212.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 12,855 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in IRIDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $378,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IRIDEX by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 264,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 47,900 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IRIDEX in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of IRIDEX in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IRIDEX (IRIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.