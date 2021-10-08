$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) to post earnings per share of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Northwest Bancshares posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Northwest Bancshares.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $150.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.13 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 27.46%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.51 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northwest Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Hunter purchased 10,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $134,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,709. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWBI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 210.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,288,544 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,619,000 after purchasing an additional 873,028 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,577,185 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $185,192,000 after buying an additional 471,301 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 194.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 651,673 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,417,000 after buying an additional 430,720 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,786,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Northwest Bancshares by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,309,559 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,373,000 after purchasing an additional 194,088 shares during the last quarter. 61.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NWBI stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $13.87. 4,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,592. Northwest Bancshares has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $15.48. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.04 and a 200-day moving average of $13.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.39%.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

