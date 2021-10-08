-$0.24 EPS Expected for Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) to post ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Loop Industries’ earnings. Loop Industries reported earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 84.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Loop Industries will report full year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.46). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.41) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Loop Industries.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.29).

Several brokerages have recently commented on LOOP. Zacks Investment Research raised Loop Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright raised shares of Loop Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Loop Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Loop Industries in the first quarter worth $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Loop Industries during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Loop Industries during the second quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Loop Industries during the second quarter valued at about $198,000. 12.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LOOP traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,984. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.38 and a 200 day moving average of $10.07. Loop Industries has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles; and polyester fibers comprising carpets and clothing for textile applications to consumer goods companies The company was founded by Daniel Solomita in 2015 and is headquartered in Terrebonne, Canada.

