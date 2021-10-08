$0.25 EPS Expected for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) to post $0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. Flowers Foods reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Flowers Foods.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 19.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 4.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,616,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,908,000 after buying an additional 881,512 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 25.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,157,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,961,000 after buying an additional 840,649 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 51.7% in the second quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,879,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,472,000 after buying an additional 640,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 670.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 648,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,429,000 after buying an additional 564,102 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 311.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 712,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,969,000 after buying an additional 539,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods stock opened at $24.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.73 and a 200-day moving average of $24.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.26. Flowers Foods has a 1-year low of $21.66 and a 1-year high of $25.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.12%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

