$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) will report $0.51 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for O-I Glass’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. O-I Glass reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that O-I Glass will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for O-I Glass.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 76.08%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OI shares. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of O-I Glass from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in O-I Glass in the first quarter worth $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in O-I Glass in the second quarter worth $55,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O-I Glass in the second quarter worth $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in O-I Glass in the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in O-I Glass in the first quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OI opened at $14.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.95. O-I Glass has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.77.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

