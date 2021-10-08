$1.76 Billion in Sales Expected for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) will announce $1.76 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.80 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts posted sales of $910.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full-year sales of $7.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.45 billion to $7.60 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.85 billion to $8.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Electronic Arts.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EA. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.85.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.41, for a total value of $475,404.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,658,802.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total transaction of $1,408,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,845 shares of company stock valued at $7,228,613. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco grew its position in Electronic Arts by 97.8% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 122.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 147.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts stock traded up $3.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $137.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,623,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,421. The company has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.19 and a beta of 0.90. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $110.15 and a 12-month high of $150.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.98%.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

