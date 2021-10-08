$1.81 Billion in Sales Expected for GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) to report sales of $1.81 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for GXO Logistics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.90 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.44 billion. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GXO Logistics will report full year sales of $7.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.15 billion to $7.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.78 billion to $8.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GXO Logistics.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GXO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.40.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GXO Logistics stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000.

Shares of NYSE GXO traded down $2.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.12. The stock had a trading volume of 10,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,154. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.39. GXO Logistics has a 1 year low of $48.38 and a 1 year high of $89.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

