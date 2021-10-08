10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Gap Up to $154.03

Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $154.03, but opened at $158.74. 10x Genomics shares last traded at $154.90, with a volume of 12,512 shares trading hands.

TXG has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.50.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.21. The company has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of -32.78 and a beta of 1.27.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $115.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.85 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 124.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total transaction of $2,152,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.56, for a total transaction of $5,981,570.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,181 shares of company stock valued at $31,997,417 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

About 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

