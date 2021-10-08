$11.50 Million in Sales Expected for Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) will announce sales of $11.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cellectis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.00 million and the highest is $12.00 million. Cellectis reported sales of $9.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full year sales of $65.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $63.00 million to $67.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $87.90 million, with estimates ranging from $36.80 million to $168.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cellectis.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 million. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 39.99% and a negative net margin of 181.89%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

Cellectis stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.02. 316,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,072. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.55 and a 200 day moving average of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.45. The firm has a market cap of $546.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 2.37. Cellectis has a 12-month low of $11.83 and a 12-month high of $34.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLLS. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 36,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.71% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

